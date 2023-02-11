Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 49.6%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,281,800 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 8,487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,704.5 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of FNNNF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
About Finnair Oyj
