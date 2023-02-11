Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 49.6%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,281,800 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 8,487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,704.5 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of FNNNF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

