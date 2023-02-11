Short Interest in Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Increases By 558.8%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 558.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Euro Manganese in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Euro Manganese Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS EUMNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Euro Manganese has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

