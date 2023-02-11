Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Expands By 371.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 7,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

