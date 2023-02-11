Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rises By 86.6%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

China Natural Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.