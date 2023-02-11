Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EBQ stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.99 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £65.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

