SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

SFSLF stock remained flat at $112.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. SFS Group has a 52-week low of $112.80 and a 52-week high of $112.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

SFS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.