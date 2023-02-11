Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of UNP stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.45.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
