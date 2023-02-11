Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 74,326 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 416.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of BTI opened at $36.85 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.