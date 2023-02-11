SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,277,983.04 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

