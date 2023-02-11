Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,818 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

