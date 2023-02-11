SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 0.5%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.20. 26,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 38,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 185,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 156.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

