SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 0.5%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.20. 26,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 38,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
SEACOR Marine Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.
