Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santos Price Performance

SSLZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 617,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Santos in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading

