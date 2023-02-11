Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in January

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,626. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.11.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

