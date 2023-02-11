Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $14.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

