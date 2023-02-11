Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in January

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 20,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

