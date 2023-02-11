Ryan Martins Sells 1,480 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

89bio Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,853. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

