RTW Venture Fund (LON:RTW) Price Target Cut to GBX 388 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RTW Venture Fund (LON:RTWGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 413 ($4.96) to GBX 388 ($4.66) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTW Venture Fund Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RTW opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.19. RTW Venture Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

About RTW Venture Fund

(Get Rating)

RTW Venture Fund Limited specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

