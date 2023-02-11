Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 187,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 514,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of C$79.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

