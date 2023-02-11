Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.95.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.