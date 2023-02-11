Royal Bank of Canada Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $132.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

