Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $116.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 180,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

