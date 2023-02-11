Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) a $46.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

