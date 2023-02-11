Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 19th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$632.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.99.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

