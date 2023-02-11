Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

