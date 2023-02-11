Robert W. Baird Boosts Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $125.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after buying an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

