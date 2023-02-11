Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $16,252.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00047178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00220158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

