Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $340,520.70

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $340,520.70 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

