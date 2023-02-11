RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 1,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $7.48.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.