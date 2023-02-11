Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.