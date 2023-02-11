Reviewing Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) & Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Innoviva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviva and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Innoviva currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.04%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 718.97%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

This table compares Innoviva and Aquestive Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $391.87 million 2.18 $265.85 million $3.19 3.84 Aquestive Therapeutics $48.08 million 0.98 -$70.54 million ($1.63) -0.53

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 78.39% 23.89% 12.13% Aquestive Therapeutics -147.69% N/A -100.90%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviva beats Aquestive Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.