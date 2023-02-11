Reviewing Disc Medicine (IRON) & Its Rivals

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) is one of 978 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Disc Medicine to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A -$71.87 million -2.43 Disc Medicine Competitors $8.55 billion $239.73 million -6.61

Disc Medicine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Disc Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Disc Medicine Competitors 3815 14439 40563 684 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Disc Medicine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.27%. Given Disc Medicine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Disc Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Disc Medicine has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -38.78% -35.88% Disc Medicine Competitors -3,334.61% -179.90% -35.67%

Summary

Disc Medicine rivals beat Disc Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

