Reviewing Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 17.98% 42.98% 10.82% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.56 billion 1.93 $639.38 million $5.87 11.18 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 10.28 $21.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boyd Gaming and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 1 1 11 0 2.77 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $73.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.97%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of the following casinos: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment operates land-based casinos, dockside riverboat casinos, racinos and barge-based casinos in the Midwest and southern United States. Its portfolio includes hotels, casinos, breweries, resorts and spas. The company was founded by William Samuel Boyd and Sam Boyd on January 1, 1975, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

