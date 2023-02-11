Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $332,874.96 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $52.78 million and $332,874.96 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Revain
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
