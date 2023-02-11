Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.5 %

RGP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,218. The firm has a market cap of $597.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.