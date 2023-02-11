Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Request has a total market cap of $104.62 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10495094 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,395,915.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

