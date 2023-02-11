Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.