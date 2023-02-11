Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $757.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $735.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

