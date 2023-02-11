Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.03-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS.

Regency Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:REG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,028. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,422,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,122,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

