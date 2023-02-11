Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.74

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.74 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.56). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.58), with a volume of 7,171 shares traded.

Redx Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

