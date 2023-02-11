Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/4/2023 – Snap is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.65. 25,341,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,576,695. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock worth $12,365,971. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

