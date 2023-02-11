Raymond James Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $49.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TechTarget by 3,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,442,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.