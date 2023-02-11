Raymond James Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $49.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.
TechTarget Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TechTarget by 3,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,442,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.