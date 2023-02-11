Raymond James Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,490 shares of company stock worth $2,547,517. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

