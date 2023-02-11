Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.12 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.88 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

