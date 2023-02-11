Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.5 %

RL stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.21. 1,382,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.