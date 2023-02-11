Rakon (RKN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,250.51

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $62.76 million and $17,250.51 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.47 or 0.28570115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

