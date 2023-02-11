Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.36 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 240.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radware

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Radware by 147.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also

