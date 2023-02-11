Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 million.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.36 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $966.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 240.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
