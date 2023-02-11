Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.30 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.56 or 0.01434783 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036868 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.49 or 0.01669293 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.