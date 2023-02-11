QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $175.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

