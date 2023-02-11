Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Holley Stock Performance

Holley stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

