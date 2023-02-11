PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PEXNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2828 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

PTT Exploration and Production Public stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Productions and Head Office & Others.

